SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.54 and last traded at $20.52. Approximately 49,929 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 64,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.78 million, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE – Free Report) by 145.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF

The SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (SPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Shariah-compliant global REITs. SPRE was launched on Dec 30, 2020 and is managed by SP Funds.

