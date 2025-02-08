ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading Up 23.8% – Here’s What Happened

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) shot up 23.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.70 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 4.83 ($0.06). 16,731,404 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 21,725,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.90 ($0.05).

ImmuPharma Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of £20.11 million, a PE ratio of -483.00 and a beta of 1.53.

ImmuPharma Company Profile

ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.

