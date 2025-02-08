Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc Invests $38.44 Million in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 949,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,441,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 30.2% of Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.63% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yardley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,066,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,205,000. M Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,601,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $24,156,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,877,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,215,000 after purchasing an additional 493,911 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

DFAU opened at $41.58 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $34.06 and a 1-year high of $42.42. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.03.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

