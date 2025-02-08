Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on February 19th

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the casino operator on Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Las Vegas Sands has a payout ratio of 33.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

NYSE LVS opened at $43.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $56.60.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 43.76% and a net margin of 12.80%. On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.58.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 60,187 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $3,191,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

