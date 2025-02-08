Byrne Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,345 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 7.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,726,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,547,000 after buying an additional 1,114,177 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,454,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,517 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,874,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,008,000 after purchasing an additional 207,549 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,812,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,588,000 after purchasing an additional 63,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 493.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,105,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,785,000 after purchasing an additional 918,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:UL opened at $58.28 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $65.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.36 and a 200-day moving average of $60.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UL. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UL

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.