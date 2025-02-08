Beach Energy Limited (ASX:BPT) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Beach Energy Limited (ASX:BPTGet Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 7th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Sunday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Beach Energy’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

