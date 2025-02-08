Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%.

Bath & Body Works has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.1% annually over the last three years. Bath & Body Works has a dividend payout ratio of 20.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bath & Body Works to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of BBWI opened at $35.89 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.83.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BBWI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.19.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

