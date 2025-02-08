Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,581 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $35,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Apollon Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 48,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 12,828 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 284,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,703,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BayBridge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 99,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $64.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $54.76 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.86.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

