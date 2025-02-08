D Orazio & Associates Inc. Purchases 47 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 128.3% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $234.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.79.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock opened at $246.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.97 and a 200 day moving average of $214.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $281.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $250.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.40%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total value of $4,754,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,891,418.52. This represents a 5.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andre Almeida purchased 3,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $235.72 per share, with a total value of $897,621.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,808 shares in the company, valued at $897,621.76. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,501,978 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

