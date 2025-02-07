Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Sells 24,600 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 72.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,600 shares during the period. Cameco makes up about 0.5% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Cameco were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Dantai Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Cameco by 44.2% during the third quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd now owns 57,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 17,560 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at about $895,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter worth about $445,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco in the third quarter worth about $5,305,000. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 8.3% during the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,088,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $48.68 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.43 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.24 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.35.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

