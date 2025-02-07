Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Announces Earnings Results

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Snap-on had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 19.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.75 earnings per share.
NYSE SNA traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $339.44. 29,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. Snap-on has a 12-month low of $252.98 and a 12-month high of $373.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $348.45 and a 200-day moving average of $318.53.
In related news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.86, for a total transaction of $1,270,010.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,586.54. The trade was a 60.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.62, for a total value of $2,401,706.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,994,210.16. This represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,192 shares of company stock worth $11,400,978 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
