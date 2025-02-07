Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $13.87 Million Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $13,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,455.00.

NYSE TDG opened at $1,299.17 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,100.86 and a 1-year high of $1,451.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,292.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1,313.99. The company has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.40.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.40%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 34.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.07, for a total transaction of $24,961,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,181,755.06. The trade was a 71.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 38,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.78, for a total transaction of $47,519,825.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 567,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,461,615.94. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,525 shares of company stock worth $112,769,801 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

