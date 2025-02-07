Tobam Sells 1,532 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Tobam trimmed its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Cencora accounts for about 1.6% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tobam’s holdings in Cencora were worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COR stock opened at $246.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $262.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.51.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.62% and a net margin of 0.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 29.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COR shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cencora from $237.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.90.

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.97, for a total transaction of $12,198,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 326,557 shares in the company, valued at $79,670,111.29. This trade represents a 13.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total value of $383,792.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,648.88. This represents a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,790,912 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

