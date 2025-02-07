Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Stock Price Down 5.3% – Time to Sell?

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.80 and last traded at $14.86. 452,176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,195,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hesai Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.80 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hesai Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $18.40 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Hesai Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSAI

Hesai Group Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hesai Group will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hesai Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hesai Group by 44.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Hesai Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Hesai Group by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its position in Hesai Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,210,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,733,000 after buying an additional 183,417 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hesai Group in the 3rd quarter worth $924,000. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hesai Group

(Get Free Report)

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hesai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hesai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.