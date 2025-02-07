Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 253 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,410 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in F5 were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 79.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in F5 in the third quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FFIV. Piper Sandler raised their price target on F5 from $246.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on F5 from $246.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on F5 from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on F5 from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on F5 from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.00.

In related news, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 253 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.26, for a total value of $75,206.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,452. This trade represents a 55.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total value of $197,810.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,407.14. This represents a 7.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,899 shares of company stock worth $1,682,977 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $307.44 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.01 and a 1-year high of $308.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network technology company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

