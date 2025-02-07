Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Announces Earnings Results

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 1.75%.

Natural Health Trends Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Natural Health Trends stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.33. 1,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,209. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.29 and a beta of 0.91. Natural Health Trends has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $7.40.

Natural Health Trends Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.01%. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,142.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natural Health Trends in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

