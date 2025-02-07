Japan Science & Technology Agency Sells 6,419,866 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Japan Science & Technology Agency lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,419,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 11.0% of Japan Science & Technology Agency’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Japan Science & Technology Agency owned 1.84% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $639,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,104,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,142,000 after acquiring an additional 878,823 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,639,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 571.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 545,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,340,000 after acquiring an additional 464,400 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3,013.2% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,089,000 after acquiring an additional 403,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 403.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 500,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,776,000 after buying an additional 401,420 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH stock opened at $78.27 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2813 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

