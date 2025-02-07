Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Stephens

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stephens from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.13.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FI

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI opened at $231.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.51. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $140.26 and a 12-month high of $232.25. The firm has a market cap of $131.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total value of $4,468,394.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,644.31. This trade represents a 34.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Fiserv by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 491.9% during the 4th quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 28,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 23,403 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in Fiserv by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 205,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,308,000 after acquiring an additional 39,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.