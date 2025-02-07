Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.5275 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Emerson Electric has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 35 years. Emerson Electric has a payout ratio of 32.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Emerson Electric to earn $6.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 2.2 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $127.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.66. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $96.62 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The company has a market cap of $72.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.90.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

