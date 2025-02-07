Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Stock Price Up 9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON – Get Free Report) traded up 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.91 and last traded at C$2.91. 73,241 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 104,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.67.
The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 28.29, a quick ratio of 24.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.96.
Cronos Group, headquartered in Toronto, Canada cultivates and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis through its medicinal brand, Peace Naturals, and its two recreational brands, Cove and Spinach. Although it primarily operates in Canada, Cronos exports medical cannabis to Poland and Germany. In addition, it has entered joint ventures in Israel, Colombia, and Australia to drive further international cultivation and distribution growth.
