Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Boosted by Global X Japan Co. Ltd.

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 1.5% of Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN opened at $183.28 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $155.46 and a 52-week high of $220.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $167.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. This represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.