Bright Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,210 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Bright Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for 1.1% of Bright Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bright Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOBL. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12,704.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,822,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,579,000 after buying an additional 3,793,141 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10,658.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,425,000 after buying an additional 904,082 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $15,906,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,135,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,748,000 after buying an additional 124,305 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 188,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,792,000 after buying an additional 116,470 shares during the period.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 2.3 %
BATS NOBL opened at $101.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.48.
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
