38,202 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Bought by Generate Investment Management Ltd

Generate Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,678,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Eaton by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 9.1% during the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Eaton by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 2,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.58, for a total transaction of $534,554.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,696. This represents a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,379,403.94. This trade represents a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Melius lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eaton from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eaton

Eaton Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ETN stock opened at $315.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $344.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.06. The firm has a market cap of $124.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $255.65 and a 1-year high of $379.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.