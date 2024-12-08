Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Invests $19.81 Million in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 188,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,813,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned about 0.07% of International Flavors & Fragrances as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Yuvraj Arora sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $458,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,086.50. This represents a 60.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on International Flavors & Fragrances
International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance
Shares of IFF opened at $88.92 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.94 and a 52-week high of $106.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 20.33%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -17.60%.
International Flavors & Fragrances Profile
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than International Flavors & Fragrances
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.