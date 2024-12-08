Pier Capital LLC Takes Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 102,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,400,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BILL by 48.2% during the third quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,121,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,316 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BILL by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,388,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,049,000 after purchasing an additional 575,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 895,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,264,000 after buying an additional 279,256 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in BILL by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 690,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,447,000 after buying an additional 321,400 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in BILL by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 635,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,463,000 after buying an additional 77,508 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $29,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,685. This trade represents a 33.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $118,934.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,348 shares in the company, valued at $417,090.52. The trade was a 22.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,823 shares of company stock worth $218,887 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $97.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.18 and a beta of 1.72. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $97.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.81.

A number of research firms have commented on BILL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BILL from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on BILL from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BILL from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of BILL from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.28.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

