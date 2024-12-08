H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Stock Price Down 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$9.51 and last traded at C$9.52. Approximately 734,059 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 454,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HR.UN. TD Securities lifted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a report on Friday, November 15th.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.01.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

