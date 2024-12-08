PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Trading Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.30. 80,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 103,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.29.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.30.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

