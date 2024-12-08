Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Stock Price Down 5% – Here’s Why

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Free Report) fell 5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.64. 75,533 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,160% from the average session volume of 5,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Keppel DC REIT Stock Down 5.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47.

Keppel DC REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keppel DC REIT was listed on the Singapore Exchange on 12 December 2014 as the first pure-play data centre REIT in Asia. Keppel DC REIT’s investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate and assets necessary to support the digital economy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel DC REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel DC REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.