Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $9,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADM. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15,790.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,596,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549,083 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,430,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,451 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,960,000 after buying an additional 1,199,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,045,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,408,000 after buying an additional 1,018,256 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,979,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,757,000 after buying an additional 1,007,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $51.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $48.92 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.95.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Barclays cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

