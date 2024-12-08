Pier Capital LLC Sells 53,097 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Pier Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 30.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 53,097 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in RadNet were worth $8,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RDNT. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 10,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RadNet by 774.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in RadNet by 74.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in RadNet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Stock Performance

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $81.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,165.69 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.52 and its 200 day moving average is $65.89. RadNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $93.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RDNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on RadNet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of RadNet from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti upgraded shares of RadNet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of RadNet from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RadNet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David Jeffrey Katz sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total value of $1,004,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,909 shares in the company, valued at $5,136,519.85. The trade was a 16.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ranjan Jayanathan sold 38,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,084,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,417,920. The trade was a 16.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

