Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Shares Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.73 and last traded at $3.81. Approximately 344,637 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 207,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.
Ono Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.8 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49.
About Ono Pharmaceutical
Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers Opdivo Intravenous Infusion and Kyprolis Intravenous Injection for malignant tumors; Emend capsules/Proemend intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; Demser capsules for the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and Mektovi, Velexbru, and Braftovi capsules for malignant tumors, as well as ADLUMIZ tablets for cancer cachexia.
