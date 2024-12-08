MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 283,226 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,243,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,226 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.9% of MML Investors Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.21% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $253,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,878,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,859 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,275,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,337,000 after buying an additional 1,506,562 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,868,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,395,000 after acquiring an additional 656,213 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,028,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,742,000 after acquiring an additional 281,791 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,459,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,316,000 after acquiring an additional 561,317 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $74.61 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

