Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,170 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 3,900.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $69.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.88 and a 200-day moving average of $60.89. The company has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $73.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

