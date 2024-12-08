Banana Gun Price Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (BANANA)

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 8th. One Banana Gun token can currently be bought for $59.30 or 0.00059550 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Banana Gun has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Banana Gun has a total market capitalization of $204.26 million and $53.18 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Banana Gun alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99,704.10 or 1.00128120 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99,487.68 or 0.99910778 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Banana Gun Token Profile

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,453,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,444,566 tokens. The official website for Banana Gun is bananagun.io. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot.

Buying and Selling Banana Gun

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,453,685.06063985 with 3,444,566.22388956 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 59.02573254 USD and is down -1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $54,586,651.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banana Gun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banana Gun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Banana Gun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banana Gun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.