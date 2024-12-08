Glen Eagle Advisors LLC Sells 1,507 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,690 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Community Trust NA raised its holdings in CVS Health by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS opened at $55.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.71 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.32 and a 200-day moving average of $58.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 67.51%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

