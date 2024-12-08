United Services Automobile Association Has $937,000 Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1,019.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of FAST stock opened at $81.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $61.33 and a 12-month high of $84.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.63 and a 200-day moving average of $70.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fastenal from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 14th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 50,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $3,484,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,929,734.24. This trade represents a 14.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 13,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total value of $1,033,669.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,264.24. This represents a 72.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 208,289 shares of company stock worth $16,123,438. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

