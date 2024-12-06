The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,958 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 6,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% in the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.77.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $1,907,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,079.24. This trade represents a 24.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,843.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,040,583.85. The trade was a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $81.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $47.48 and a 1 year high of $82.72. The firm has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.87%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.