Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Raised to C$55.00 at National Bankshares

Emera (TSE:EMA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Emera from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. CIBC raised Emera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Emera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$55.80.

Get Emera alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EMA

Emera Price Performance

Emera Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.62. Emera has a 52-week low of C$44.13 and a 52-week high of C$55.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$52.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. Emera’s payout ratio is 112.84%.

Emera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.