Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV) Shares Down 9.7% – Time to Sell?

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.55 ($0.01). Approximately 3,991,413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 6,464,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.61 ($0.01).

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Stock Up 4.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.28 million, a P/E ratio of 215.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

About Bluebird Merchant Ventures

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gubong project and Kochang project located in South Korea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

