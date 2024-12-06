Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

SPB has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC raised Superior Plus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.05.

Superior Plus Stock Performance

Superior Plus Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.20 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$5.15 and a 1 year high of C$10.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,440.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Superior Plus

In other news, Director Patrick Edward Gottschalk bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$632,150.40. Also, Director Shawn Bradley Vammen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,750.00. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

