National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Lowered to C$138.00 at TD Securities

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$140.00 to C$138.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NA. CIBC upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$136.10.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.2 %

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Shares of NA opened at C$135.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$93.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$141.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$132.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$121.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Insider Activity

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$133.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,107.35. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.