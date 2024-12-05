Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Reduced by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 16,297 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 211,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,345,000 after purchasing an additional 24,305 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $150.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.56 and its 200-day moving average is $156.41. The firm has a market cap of $362.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 35.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 71.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

