Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 12,477 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,477 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 177.0% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 42,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 27,005 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at $599,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 185,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in CarGurus by 24.1% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 13,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $26.50 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarGurus

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $891,702.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 442,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,671,433.03. The trade was a 5.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 4,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $123,562.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 119,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,572,740.20. This represents a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,958 shares of company stock worth $2,268,035 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Trading Up 1.9 %

CARG opened at $38.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.30, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.57. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.12 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.60.

CarGurus Profile

(Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.