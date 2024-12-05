IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,677,000. Finally, ClearAlpha Technologies LP purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective (down from $520.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.56.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $434.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $447.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.46. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $398.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.37.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The business had revenue of $975.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.44, for a total transaction of $144,631.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 905 shares in the company, valued at $380,498.20. This represents a 27.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

