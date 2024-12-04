Q4 EPS Forecast for Burlington Stores Boosted by Analyst

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Burlington Stores in a report released on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will earn $3.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.75. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Burlington Stores’ current full-year earnings is $7.93 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q3 2026 earnings at $1.77 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.69.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $285.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.64. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $172.80 and a 52-week high of $298.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $263.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.04.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $472,370.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,230.65. This represents a 18.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.0% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 20.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.