Zacks Research Comments on STERIS’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:STE)

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of STERIS in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $2.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.51. The consensus estimate for STERIS’s current full-year earnings is $9.12 per share.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.02. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised STERIS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.00.

STERIS Stock Performance

STE opened at $216.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46 and a beta of 0.83. STERIS has a 52-week low of $195.50 and a 52-week high of $248.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.16 and its 200-day moving average is $228.04.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.32, for a total value of $365,532.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,363.04. This represents a 12.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $5,763,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,603,710. The trade was a 35.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STERIS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in STERIS by 13.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,442,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,414,453,000 after purchasing an additional 778,613 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $556,786,000 after purchasing an additional 17,007 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in STERIS by 29.7% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,150,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,663,000 after purchasing an additional 263,383 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in STERIS by 9.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,114,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,230,000 after purchasing an additional 96,336 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in STERIS by 12.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,439,000 after purchasing an additional 95,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

