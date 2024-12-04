Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Concord Medical Services Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of CCM opened at $4.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Concord Medical Services has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average is $7.01.

About Concord Medical Services

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Network and Hospital. The company's services include linear accelerators and external beam radiotherapy, proton therapy system, gamma knife radiosurgery, and diagnostic imaging services.

