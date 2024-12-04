Morse Asset Management Inc Has $830,000 Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.0% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FICO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,324.00 to $2,515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,998.75.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $2,345.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,109.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1,770.72. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,099.74 and a fifty-two week high of $2,402.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total transaction of $582,298.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92 shares in the company, valued at $215,146.60. This trade represents a 73.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,390 shares of company stock valued at $21,901,887. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

