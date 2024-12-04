Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (JPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on December 31st

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.166 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE JPI opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.03.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.

