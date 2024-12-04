Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ:FKWL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the October 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of Franklin Wireless stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94. Franklin Wireless has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 0.21.
Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter. Franklin Wireless had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.43%.
Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect.
